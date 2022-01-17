UrduPoint.com

NCOC Discusses New NPIs To Contain Coronavirus Spike

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 05:54 PM

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday discussed a new set of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to contain the spike in coronavirus cases in the country

It was decided that the new NPIs would be implemented by the provinces in next 48 hours after consultations with all the stakeholders.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here, reviewed the epidemic curve chart data and national vaccine strategy. Global and regional trends of Omicron virus were discussed.

It was attended by National Coordinator Maj General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, while Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan joined through video link.

The provincial health and education ministers, who attended the meeting virtually, told the meeting about the steps being taken for implementation of NPIs, and Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

It was told that a massive sample testing was being carried out in educational institutions and any decision about them would be taken on its data.

