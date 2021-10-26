NCOC hails provinces for enhanced vaccination drive under obligatory regime

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday appreciated all the federating units including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) for enhanced vaccination drive under the Obligatory Regime launched from October 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday appreciated all the federating units including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) for enhanced vaccination drive under the Obligatory Regime launched from October 15.

The NCOC session chaired by National Coordinator Major General Zafar Iqbal took detailed stock of epidemic curve chart data, vaccination targets and progress on obligatory regime.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also attended the meeting, where the provincial chief secretaries joined the conference through video link.

The Forum was briefed that all districts across the country have below 5 percent positivity ratio or disease prevalence.

However, all provincial administrations efficiently managed increased inoculations under the Obligatory Vaccination Regime, the Forum said.

The Forum directed the federating units to ensure strict compliance of denial of services to non-vaccinated individuals in all sectors and ensure vaccination on spot through mobile teams.

The Forum also directed provinces to increase vaccination in major urban centres with relatively low vaccination rates.