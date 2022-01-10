UrduPoint.com

NCOC Holds Appreciation Ceremony In Honour Of Teams That Worked To Tackle Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 05:18 PM

NCOC holds appreciation ceremony in honour of teams that worked to tackle pandemic

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday organized appreciation certificates and shields distribution ceremony in honour of the provincial and district teams for achieving set vaccination targets and making their efforts in tackling coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday organized appreciation certificates and shields distribution ceremony in honour of the provincial and district teams for achieving set vaccination targets and making their efforts in tackling coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony was organized at NCOC Head Office, chaired by Chairman NCOC Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Mr Asad Umar, National Coordinator Maj General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

The shields and appreciation letters were given to those districts and provinces that achieved the target of vaccinating more than 60% of the population and to those three remote districts that achieved maximum vaccination targets despite limited resources and difficult terrain.

The representatives of the districts include Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers, District Health Officers, District Vaccination Focal Persons and Data Entry Operators.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony to recognize the services of all workers who actively participated in coronavirus vaccination campaign, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Mr Asad Umar once again advised people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for saving themselves from Coronavirus (Covid-19) which is currently spreading fast in the country.

Federal minister said the people who were not vaccinated so far must do it as soon as possible.

He said the persons who were fully vaccinated six months ago and they are over 30 years of age, should go for booster doze.

The minister lauded the efforts of all ground workers, vaccination teams, NCOC, health workers and federal as well as provincial agencies for coordinated efforts that helped to make the campaign successful.

He said that the campaign against coronavirus would be remembered because the whole nation made collective efforts to stop its spread.

Earlier, during the ceremony it was briefed that 48 % of the eligible population stands fully vaccinated. Till 31 December 2021, the vaccination of 71.5 million individuals has been completed. Only in December 2021, the vaccination of around 21.5 million people has been ensured and the credit goes to the provinces.

The district teams which received appreciation certificates and shields include Jhelum, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Attock, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Lodhran, Karachi South and East, Chitral Lower and Upper, Mastung, Chaman, Lasbela, Harnai, Awaran, Surab, Naseerabad, Hunza, Ghizer, Mirpur, Tharparkar, Orakzai and Neelam.

The top three districts who achieved the target of vaccinating maximum population include Kalat (87%), Karachi South (82%), Islamabad (77%), while the three districts of remote area who achieved vaccination targets despite difficult terrain and limited resources include Orakzai (54%) , Neelam (56%) and Tharparkar (51%) .

In the end the minister reiterated that all provinces to follow all NPIs and obligatory regime in true letter and spirits to curtail the spread of present wave.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Prime Minister Asad Umar Sargodha Chaman Bhakkar Jhelum Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Chitral Harnai Kalat Lasbela Mastung Attock Mirpur Awaran Ghizer Tharparkar Surab Neelam December National University All From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Franchises to make maximum profit under new financ ..

Franchises to make maximum profit under new financial model

5 minutes ago
 PAC organizes poetry recital in memory of famous p ..

PAC organizes poetry recital in memory of famous poet Baqi Siddiqui

5 minutes ago
 41-acre state land retrieved in Rajanpur

41-acre state land retrieved in Rajanpur

5 minutes ago
 Nobel body slams 'politically motivated' Suu Kyi c ..

Nobel body slams 'politically motivated' Suu Kyi convictions

6 minutes ago
 UK tells developers to pay more on safety after fi ..

UK tells developers to pay more on safety after fire tragedy

6 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims three more lives in Pakistan in la ..

COVID-19 claims three more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.