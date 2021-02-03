UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Initiates National Immunisation Drive Among All Federating Units

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:20 PM

NCOC initiates national immunisation drive among all federating units

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday simultaneously initiated national immunisation drive against Coronavirus across the country with all federating units including that of AJK and GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday simultaneously initiated national immunisation drive against Coronavirus across the country with all federating units including that of AJK and GB.

The NCOC held the inaugural ceremony of national Covid immunization program with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in chair flanked by National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan. Commercial Minister Counsellor China Xie Guoxiang was the chief guest where Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhary, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar lauded the sacrifices and meritorious services of Front line Healthcare Workers (FLHCWs) for serving the nation during the pandemic. "Front line Healthcare Workers are our real heroes. No doubt they have put their lives at risk in their fight against COVID-19 and we pay tribute to all of them." He also thanked the government of Peoples Republic of China for supporting Pakistan during crisis of the COVID-19.

He also paid tribute to the team NCOC and provincial authorities working in close liaison in fight against COVID-19 at the forum.

Asad Umar said the simultaneous inaugural ceremony was the center of national effort highlighting the unified collaboration of the provinces and the federal government collectively fighting the contagion.

The vaccine was administered to Rizwana yasmeen.

She is working as charge nurse in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) isolation unit, she and her team has been working tirelessly in fight against Covid19 and she is representing all medical and paramedical staff of PIMS who have been involved in managing Covid19 patients.

The vaccinated individuals also included Javed Iqbal who is covid surveillance team member from DHO office Islamabad, he has been working in surveillance activities since first case of Covid19 was reported in Islamabad. He and his team has been working tirelessly and has diagnosed over 10,000 positive cases in Islamabad by contact tracing and sampling.

He was representing all Covid-19 Surveillance teams who were the backbone of Covid19 management in Islamabad. Fahad Mehmood was also inoculated with vaccine who was working in pathology department of Shifa international dealing with Covid-19 testing. Shifa international hospital has been testing a major bulk of Covid19 testing in Islamabad and has also been managing patients suffering from Covid19 infection. He was representing all people in Shifa international.

The Sindh ceremony was taken place at Dow university Ojha vaccination center where Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was the Chief Guest.

The Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was the chief guest in the vaccination ceremony.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was the chief guest of inoculation ceremony.

The vaccination ceremony in Balochistan was held at Chief Minister Secretariat.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the vaccination was held at the PM Secretariat whereas in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) inoculation was held at CS secretariat with Chief Minister GB as chief guest.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Chief Minister Punjab China Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Murad Ali Shah All From Government Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1384 applications addressed in open kutcheris

6 minutes ago

Japan's Cabinet Reaffirms G7 Demand to Release Nav ..

8 minutes ago

For billionaire Jared Isaacman, the space tourism ..

8 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the three-d ..

24 minutes ago

UK Trade Unions, Businesses Urge Chancellor to Ext ..

8 minutes ago

Rangers foil smuggling bid of NCP items

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.