NCOC launches door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination campaign

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday announced a door-to-door vaccination campaign 'Har Pakistani Corona say Mehfooz' from February 1 to 14 to get rid of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The campaign has been launched here in which all persons above the age of 12 years will be vaccinated.

In this campaign, more than 55000 vaccination teams will go door-to-door to vaccinate the unvaccinated individuals.

Meanwhile addressing the press conference, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that more than 80 million people had been fully vaccinated up till now, while around 100 million individuals had been injected at least one dose of vaccine.

A total of 180 million individuals had been vaccinated with those who had gotten one dose of vaccine, he said.

Asad Umar once again appealed to the general public to fully cooperate with vaccination teams in the campaign to ensure the safety of Pakistan and to get rid from the pandemic.

The Minister said that around 2.6 million people had also been vaccinated.

Throughout Omicron spread, it was clearly observed that those cities and areas remain safe or less affected by pandemics where vaccination ratio was high as compared to those areas, cities in which ratio of vaccination was less, he added.

He said that this campaign, more than 350,00000 people will be vaccinated.

Asad Umar appealed to the masses to get their complete vaccination and those who had yet not get their second dose must take it.

He said those who got their second dose six months ago, must get a booster.

He stressed the masses to inform your neighbours, relative's and others about this opportunity of vaccination.