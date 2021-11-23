UrduPoint.com

NCOC Reviews Overall Coronavirus Situation Across Country

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 01:47 PM

NCOC reviews overall coronavirus situation across country

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) morning session held on Tuesday discussed epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) morning session held on Tuesday discussed epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence.

The NCOC session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The Forum was briefed about COVID positivity ratio and about the disease prevalence.

The forum expressed satisfaction on the overall Covid-19 situation i.e low number of new cases and deaths during the last 24 hours and told that the number of new admissions of coronavirus cases have also been decreased.

The provinces were requested to enhance vaccine administration process to reach vaccination targets in time.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Warsaw Decides Not to Close Kuznica Railway Crossi ..

Warsaw Decides Not to Close Kuznica Railway Crossing on Border With Belarus

42 seconds ago
 Moldovagaz Has Not Yet Found Solution on Debt to G ..

Moldovagaz Has Not Yet Found Solution on Debt to Gazprom - Spinu

43 seconds ago
 PM Imran Khan for a strategy to protect cities fro ..

PM Imran Khan for a strategy to protect cities from pollution

46 seconds ago
 Flooding in India's Bangalore after heavy rains

Flooding in India's Bangalore after heavy rains

51 seconds ago
 Pakistan terms award to Abhinandhan as classic cas ..

Pakistan terms award to Abhinandhan as classic case of Indian fabrications

13 minutes ago
 Moldovans Will Not Be Left Without Gas - Deputy Pr ..

Moldovans Will Not Be Left Without Gas - Deputy Prime Minister

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.