NCOC reviews overall coronavirus situation across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) morning session held on Tuesday discussed epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence.

The NCOC session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The Forum was briefed about COVID positivity ratio and about the disease prevalence.

The forum expressed satisfaction on the overall Covid-19 situation i.e low number of new cases and deaths during the last 24 hours and told that the number of new admissions of coronavirus cases have also been decreased.

The provinces were requested to enhance vaccine administration process to reach vaccination targets in time.