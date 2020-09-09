UrduPoint.com
NCOC Reviews Testing, Contact Tracing In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 12:09 PM

NCOC reviews testing, contact tracing in Balochistan

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday reviewed the testing and contact tracing of COVID-19 in Balochistan and directed the provincial administration to enhance the existing arrangements for better tracking, tracing and quarantine of Coronavirus affected patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday reviewed the testing and contact tracing of COVID-19 in Balochistan and directed the provincial administration to enhance the existing arrangements for better tracking, tracing and quarantine of Coronavirus affected patients.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar discussed update on Balochistan visit by team NCOC, frequently asked questions (FAQs) for schools being prepared by Ministry of Education, inbound passenger Policy, Pass Track application and Epidemic Curve Chart Data.

The Forum was briefed on the findings of team visit regarding testing and contact tracing in urban and rural areas of Balochistan.

The Forum was informed that FAQs for schools and public awareness were being prepared with detailed answers by the Ministry of education which would be shared to the provinces.

It was also told the Forum that Inbound Passenger Policy was prepared and would be shared with the quarters concerned. However, an online portal Pass Track was also prepared to ensure online registration and COVID testing of the passengers and their efficient tracing before boarding plane.

