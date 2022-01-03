UrduPoint.com

NCOC Rings Alarm Bells Amid Covid-19 5th Wave

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 02:44 PM

NCOC rings alarm bells amid Covid-19 5th wave

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday decided to increase stringent measures to ensure mandatory vaccination due to increasing number of Omicron variant during the fifth wave of Covid-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday decided to increase stringent measures to ensure mandatory vaccination due to increasing number of Omicron variant during the fifth wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal took stock of evolving pandemic situation, the national vaccination campaign and the spread of the disease.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also participated in the session.

The forum said the fifth wave of Omicron variant of coronavirus was spreading rapidly in the country.

In the last three days, Karachi's positive rate has jumped from two to six percent, the forum added.

The forum urged the masses to use face masks to avoid contracting the new variant and ensure social distancing at the outdoors to minimize disease spread.

It also reviewed the progress of district-wise vaccination campaign being run across the country.

The forum reviewed district-wise vaccination targets and directed the province to achieve their set vaccination targets at the earliest to curtail spread of the disease.

Related Topics

Karachi Prime Minister Asad Umar Progress From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

vivo V23e Catches the Eye of Tech Experts

Vivo V23e Catches the Eye of Tech Experts

40 seconds ago
 All banks observe holiday today across Pakistan 

All banks observe holiday today across Pakistan 

11 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Dir Lower effectively responded to 227 ..

Rescue 1122 Dir Lower effectively responded to 2273 emergencies in one year

2 minutes ago
 Seoul Believes Fugitive From South Was Once North ..

Seoul Believes Fugitive From South Was Once North Korean Defector - Defense Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 China's electronic information manufacturing secto ..

China's electronic information manufacturing sector maintains steady growth

2 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.