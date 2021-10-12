NCOC, RTA check vaccination certificates of passengers, drivers at M-2 Toll Plaza Islamabad

The NCOC and Secretary Regional Transport Authority Islamabad Capital Territory on Tuesday visited Motorway-2 Toll Plaza in the federal capital to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The NCOC and Secretary Regional Transport Authority Islamabad Capital Territory on Tuesday visited Motorway-2 Toll Plaza in the Federal capital to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime.

The NCOC and RTA teams along with Motorway Administration and Police inspected the vaccination status of drivers, supportive staff and the passengers in the buses of various routes on the both sides of M-2 Islamabad Toll Plaza.

The teams checked the vaccination certificates of hundreds of passengers in various buses arriving and departing on different routes at Motorway-2 Toll Plaza Islamabad.

The authorities concerned impounded dozens of buses, imposed heavy fines for violating NCOC directions regarding vaccination.

The teams also registered FIRs against several violators, fines imposed on unvaccinated individuals.

The RTA also detained dozens of drivers at M-2 Toll Plaza for allowing travel to unvaccinated people in the buses.

The team also vaccinated single dose of Cansino vaccine to non vaccinated people on the spot and strictly advised the masses to complete their vaccination.