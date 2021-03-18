UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Shows Serious Concern On SOPs Violations Amid Positivity Spike In All Major Cities

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 01:34 PM

NCOC shows serious concern on SOPs violations amid positivity spike in all major cities

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday expressed serious concerns over gross violations of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by the general public and asked the provincial administrations to ensure swift action for ensuring adherence to safety guidelines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday expressed serious concerns over gross violations of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by the general public and asked the provincial administrations to ensure swift action for ensuring adherence to safety guidelines.

The NCOC morning session was held here chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The NCOC was apprised on implementation of various health guidelines, which were already issued to all federating units.

The forum was apprised that implementation on those guidelines needed a comprehensive review.

The forum expressed serious concern over rising disease trend and mortality rate.

The forum was briefed that a sharp rising trend in disease was visible and positivity ratio had crossed 7.5 percent.

"Almost all major cities have crossed 5 percent positivity," the forum was informed.

Keeping in view the rising infection trend the provincial administrations were asked to take immediate actions for strict implementation of Covid SOPs.

The forum also showed serious concern on general disregard of SOPs by the masses.

The Forum was told that mass violations of SOPs and disrespect of orders including not wearing of face masks, disregard of social distancing were widely reported.

The forum urged the masses to once again display good example of social behaviour and follow the SOPs in letter and spirit.

In case of noncompliance, stern action would be ensured, the forum said, adding, that "otherwise strict measures will have to be taken which may result into closure of business and restrictions on economic and social activities."The Forum also decided that COVID Vaccination centers across the country would remain closed on Sundays and national holidays.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Business Holidays May All

Recent Stories

Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Niger

26 seconds ago

Russia Registers 9,803 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

29 seconds ago

Thailand's constitutional amendment bill aborted b ..

31 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Kha allots 1,008 flats, 500 h ..

2 minutes ago

Watchdog Calls for Joint Efforts in Tackling Bruta ..

2 minutes ago

COVID's new wave more deadly: warns Asad Umar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.