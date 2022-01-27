NCOC Team, AC ICT Check Vaccination Status At I/8, H/8 Sector
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 03:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The NCOC team and Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Islamabad on Thursday visited various commercial areas of I/8 and H/8 sector to check the obligatory vaccine regime and compliance of coronavirus SOPs/NPIs.
The teams visited banks, hotels, restaurants, shops, bakeries and cash & carries in I/8 sector to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination campaign.
The NCOC team and ICT administration inspected vaccination status of the banks staff, workers at restaurants, hotels and cash & carries and general public as well.
The Assistant Commissioner concerned sealed several shops, and restaurants and imposed heavy fines on violators, and unvaccinated individuals.
Later, the teams also sealed H8/4 postgraduate college for violating obligatory vaccination regime.