NCOC Team, AC ICT Check Vaccination Status At I/8, H/8 Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 03:25 PM

The NCOC team and Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Islamabad on Thursday visited various commercial areas of I/8 and H/8 sector to check the obligatory vaccine regime and compliance of coronavirus SOPs/NPIs

The teams visited banks, hotels, restaurants, shops, bakeries and cash & carries in I/8 sector to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination campaign.

The NCOC team and ICT administration inspected vaccination status of the banks staff, workers at restaurants, hotels and cash & carries and general public as well.

The Assistant Commissioner concerned sealed several shops, and restaurants and imposed heavy fines on violators, and unvaccinated individuals.

Later, the teams also sealed H8/4 postgraduate college for violating obligatory vaccination regime.

