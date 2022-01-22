UrduPoint.com

NCOC Team, AC Rawalpindi Check Covid-19 SOPs Compliance, Impose Fines On Violators

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2022 | 04:23 PM

NCOC team, AC Rawalpindi check Covid-19 SOPs compliance, impose fines on violators

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi on Saturday visited various areas of the city to check compliance of Coronavirus SOPs to ensure implementation of new guidelines regarding Omicron spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi on Saturday visited various areas of the city to check compliance of Coronavirus SOPs to ensure implementation of new guidelines regarding Omicron spread.

The teams visited several hotels, restaurants, markets, various shops in areas including Chandni Choke, 6th Road, Murre Road, Commercial Market.

The teams imposed heavy fines on violators, while also sealed many restaurants, hotels, tea cafes on violations of Covid-19 SOPs.

Related Topics

Road Rawalpindi Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

About 100 employees of Islamabad airport test posi ..

About 100 employees of Islamabad airport test positive for Coronavirus

12 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy in Japan Says Tokyo's Position on ..

Russian Embassy in Japan Says Tokyo's Position on Ukraine's Issue Counterproduct ..

3 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan calls upon int'l community to provid ..

PM Imran Khan calls upon int'l community to provide immediate relief to Afghans

3 minutes ago
 Result of Special Inter exams announced

Result of Special Inter exams announced

3 minutes ago
 China's Yunnan sees 7.3 pct GDP growth in 2021

China's Yunnan sees 7.3 pct GDP growth in 2021

11 minutes ago
 Farmers, citizens demand to establish organic food ..

Farmers, citizens demand to establish organic food testing authority

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.