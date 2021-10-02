UrduPoint.com

NCOC Team, Civic Admin Visit Rawalpindi City To Ensure Public Vaccination

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 12:26 PM

NCOC team, civic admin visit Rawalpindi city to ensure public vaccination

The NCOC and district administration teams on Saturday visited hotels, restaurants and bus terminals in various areas of Rawalpindi City to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The NCOC and district administration teams on Saturday visited hotels, restaurants and bus terminals in various areas of Rawalpindi City to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime.

The district administration team along with Rawalpindi Police inspected vaccination status of staff and people visiting Guest Houses, hotels, restaurants and passengers at the bus terminals.

The district administration sealed several hotels and restaurants on 6th Road, Commercial Market and surroundings, registered FIRs against violators, fines imposed on unvaccinated individuals.

The team also detained the individuals at Peerwadhai Bus Terminal for issuing bus tickets to unvaccinated people. An FIR registered against the terminal managers and owners who were later shifted to Police Station for issuing tickets to unvaccinated passengers. The passengers were also barred to travel without getting the vaccination.

The team also vaccinated single dose Cansino vaccine to non vaccinated people on the spot and strictly advised the masses to complete their vaccination.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Rawalpindi FIR Market

Recent Stories

Brazil top court upholds vaccine pass for tourist ..

Brazil top court upholds vaccine pass for tourist hotspot Rio

10 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman shares his vision with First Board of ..

PCB Chairman shares his vision with First Board officials

1 hour ago
 UAE Embassy’s Youth Internship Program “Bright ..

UAE Embassy’s Youth Internship Program “Brightening the Future” concludes ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates unlocks more offers in Dubai for its cust ..

Emirates unlocks more offers in Dubai for its customers during Expo 2020

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd October 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.