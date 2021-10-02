NCOC team, civic admin visit Rawalpindi city to ensure public vaccination

The NCOC and district administration teams on Saturday visited hotels, restaurants and bus terminals in various areas of Rawalpindi City to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime

The district administration team along with Rawalpindi Police inspected vaccination status of staff and people visiting Guest Houses, hotels, restaurants and passengers at the bus terminals.

The district administration sealed several hotels and restaurants on 6th Road, Commercial Market and surroundings, registered FIRs against violators, fines imposed on unvaccinated individuals.

The team also detained the individuals at Peerwadhai Bus Terminal for issuing bus tickets to unvaccinated people. An FIR registered against the terminal managers and owners who were later shifted to Police Station for issuing tickets to unvaccinated passengers. The passengers were also barred to travel without getting the vaccination.

The team also vaccinated single dose Cansino vaccine to non vaccinated people on the spot and strictly advised the masses to complete their vaccination.