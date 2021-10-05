NCOC to vaccinate children in Muzaffargah

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to vaccinate children up to 12 years of age here, Dr. Nusrat Rehman, senior women medical officer of THQ Chowk Sarwar Shaheed hospital told media persons on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to vaccinate children up to 12 years of age here, Dr. Nusrat Rehman, senior women medical officer of THQ Chowk Sarwar Shaheed hospital told media persons on Tuesday.

She asked the parents not to pay attention to rumors, nor create panic about the vaccination among their children.

"Get vaccinated because vaccine is being given to 12-year-old children absolutely safe and does not have any side effect", she said, adding that children would face restrictions everywhere if they wouldn't get vaccinated. There would be difficulties in their transportation even, she remarked. She said chances of corona symptoms among unvaccinated people are increased manifold.

"It is very difficult to see children suffering from corona, difficulty in breathing and looking them at the ventilator" She said.