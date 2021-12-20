NCOC urge masses to get fully vaccinated to prevent from Omicron variant

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) morning session on Monday discussed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence across the country.

The forum agreed upon taking strict measures regarding obligatory vaccination regime.

NCOC reviewed province wise vaccination targets and efforts to achieve the set vaccination targets.

During last 24 hours, 713582 people have been vaccinated. However a total of 141509339 people have been vaccinated so far which makes 58% vaccinated population of the countryOmicron variant has been reported in 95 countries, with 58000 confirmed cases uptil now, Europe being it's epicentre with UK and Denmark with highest number of cases.

149 confirmed cases of Omicron have been reported so far in India.

NCOC urged the masses to get fully vaccinated to prevent from the new variant of coronavirus. It has been decided in the session that the individuals with 30 years plus age are eligible to get booster dose of their own choice from 1st January 2022.