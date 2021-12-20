UrduPoint.com

NCOC Urge Masses To Get Fully Vaccinated To Prevent From Omicron Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 01:18 PM

NCOC urge masses to get fully vaccinated to prevent from Omicron variant

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) morning session on Monday discussed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) morning session on Monday discussed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence across the country.

The forum agreed upon taking strict measures regarding obligatory vaccination regime.

NCOC reviewed province wise vaccination targets and efforts to achieve the set vaccination targets.

During last 24 hours, 713582 people have been vaccinated. However a total of 141509339 people have been vaccinated so far which makes 58% vaccinated population of the countryOmicron variant has been reported in 95 countries, with 58000 confirmed cases uptil now, Europe being it's epicentre with UK and Denmark with highest number of cases.

149 confirmed cases of Omicron have been reported so far in India.

NCOC urged the masses to get fully vaccinated to prevent from the new variant of coronavirus. It has been decided in the session that the individuals with 30 years plus age are eligible to get booster dose of their own choice from 1st January 2022.

Related Topics

India Europe United Kingdom Denmark January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia to Give Military Response if NATO Continues ..

Russia to Give Military Response if NATO Continues to Hit Weak Spots - Senior Di ..

43 seconds ago
 Hina Pervaiz Butt calls Junaid Safdar as Prince Ch ..

Hina Pervaiz Butt calls Junaid Safdar as Prince Charming

12 minutes ago
 US Hospitals Overwhelmed, Not Ready for Influx of ..

US Hospitals Overwhelmed, Not Ready for Influx of Omicron Patients - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet Appointed Special Env ..

Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet Appointed Special Envoy of OIC Secretary General on ..

20 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Receives Foreign Minister of ..

OIC Secretary General Receives Foreign Minister of Kuwait

20 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General: Positive Atmosphere Prevail ..

OIC Secretary General: Positive Atmosphere Prevails Ahead of the Emergency Meeti ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.