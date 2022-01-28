NCOC urges masses to ensure vaccination to prevent from Omicron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday urged the general public to ensure vaccination, received booster dose (if eligible) and follow SOPs including mask wearing and social distancing in order to prevent from Omicron.

In a Tweet, NCOC said that new variant of coronavirus 'Omicron' continues spreading countrywide.

NCOC also stressed to take special care of elderly as admissions and mortality rate is higher in older people.

NCOC also shared the details of cities with high positivity, i.e Peshawar 29.65%, Karachi 27.92%, Muzafarabad 26.40%, Mardan 22.73%, Hyderabad 20.59%, Lahore 20.58%, Gilgit 18.23%, Islamabad 17.13%, Nowshera 17.01%, Abbottabad 12.93%, Swabi 11.21%, and Mirpur 11.04%.