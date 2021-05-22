UrduPoint.com
NCOC Urges People Aged Between 30-40 To Get Vaccinated

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 05:02 PM

NCOC urges people aged between 30-40 to get vaccinated

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced to begin vaccination for 30-40 years of age from Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced to begin vaccination for 30-40 years of age from Saturday.

In Tweet, NCOC urged the people between this age to register themselves by sending CNIC to 1166.

On receiving SMS, visit the mentioned Vaccination center on given date (or afterwards) and get vaccinated, the NCOC said through its Twitter account.

