NCOC Works Out Comprehensive Response To Mitigate Expected COVID Second Wave

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:28 PM

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday undertook a detailed review and emerging COVID situation across the country and initiated working out comprehensive response to mitigate risk of expected second wave of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday undertook a detailed review and emerging COVID situation across the country and initiated working out comprehensive response to mitigate risk of expected second wave of COVID-19.

The NCOC situational brief was held here with Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar where effects of opening up of various sectors with health guidelines and protocols was reviewed.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar emphasised that public safety was of utmost importance and success of national anti COVID efforts should not be allowed to go waste.

Health experts apprised the Forum on pattern and prevalence of possible second wave in the world and particularly in the region.

The Forum was apprised that there was slight increase in positivity ratio and number of coronavirus cases across the country though overall situation remained stable.

The Forum was apprised that there was decline on following health guidelines on wearing of masks, social distancing and no mask no service protocols.

"Shaking hands has become a routine in total disregard to public safety and health." It was mentioned that social events and large public gatherings particularly in restaurants and marriage halls were identified as higher risk activities where guidelines were not being followed as directed by health experts.

The Forum decided to review the present situation in length and formulate comprehensive response to check any possible resurgence of COVID-19 to ensure public health and safety.

The Forum noted that the response plan would be shared with all stakeholders for their input and after concencus, implementation strategy would be issued in next few days.

