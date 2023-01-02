NDMA Chairman reviews COVID-19 situation, surveillance mechanisms at airports

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2022) Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik in Islamabad reviewed COVID-19 situation and surveillance mechanisms at airports in the wake of the threat posed by the new BF.7 Omicron variant.

It was briefed that Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests of inbound passengers had been conducted at all airports of the country as per policy in vogue.

Officials of National Institute of Health told the meeting that vaccination and screening test of pedestrians are being executed at Torkham border on daily basis.

Civil Aviation Authority informed the meeting that efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional at airports and related logistic arrangements had been made to deal with any sub-variant of COVID-19.

The Chairman NDMA expressed confidence in country’s anti-Covid strategies and national preparedness regime. However, he instructed the NIH to issue precautionary advisories for educational institutes, social gatherings and communities and conduct weekly media briefing to sensitize the public and stakeholders.

He emphasized on continuous monitoring of global spread and behavior of the sub-variant and measures undertaken by other countries to counter the strain.