UrduPoint.com

NDMA Procured One Mln Sputnik-V Covid Jabs Arrived

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:42 PM

NDMA procured one mln Sputnik-V Covid jabs arrived

The first ever tranche of one million Russian made Covid-19 vaccine doses of Sputnik-V arrived in the country after successful efforts of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to strengthen national vaccination campaign

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The first ever tranche of one million Russian made Covid-19 vaccine doses of Sputnik-V arrived in the country after successful efforts of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to strengthen national vaccination campaign.

The NDMA as lead agency has procured total five million doses of Sputnik-V Coronavirus vaccine from Russia, spokesperson of the Authority said.

The first consignment of one million doses of Sputnik V vaccine was handed over to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination after codal formalities, he added.

Related Topics

Russia Lead From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE ambassador presents copy of her credentials to ..

UAE ambassador presents copy of her credentials to Polish Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 Russia Signs First Contracts on Exporting Attack D ..

Russia Signs First Contracts on Exporting Attack Drones - Developer Company

6 seconds ago
 No selected accountability in new Pakistan: Gill

No selected accountability in new Pakistan: Gill

7 seconds ago
 Russia registers 17,813 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia registers 17,813 daily COVID-19 infections

9 seconds ago
 Japan provides US$31.4 mln grant assistance for ma ..

Japan provides US$31.4 mln grant assistance for maternal and child health care f ..

13 seconds ago
 Hong Kong shares finish with fresh gains 1st Sep, ..

Hong Kong shares finish with fresh gains 1st Sep, 2021

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.