NDMA procured one mln Sputnik-V Covid jabs arrived

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The first ever tranche of one million Russian made Covid-19 vaccine doses of Sputnik-V arrived in the country after successful efforts of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to strengthen national vaccination campaign

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The first ever tranche of one million Russian made Covid-19 vaccine doses of Sputnik-V arrived in the country after successful efforts of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to strengthen national vaccination campaign.

The NDMA as lead agency has procured total five million doses of Sputnik-V Coronavirus vaccine from Russia, spokesperson of the Authority said.

The first consignment of one million doses of Sputnik V vaccine was handed over to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination after codal formalities, he added.