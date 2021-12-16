NDRMF provided US $ 50mln assistance to effectively contain COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and post declaration of National Health Emergency of public concern in March 2020, extended grant financing worth US $ 50 million to the government to minimise the impact of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The NDRMF being the lead institution and financial intermediary mandated for enhancing resilience of the country against disasters ensured that the provisions were made through strict compliances, strenuous project appraisal along with transparent fund disbursement mechanism, said a news release.

The pandemic's outbreak warranted high level of preparedness along with strengthening the health system of the country for which NDRMF extended immediate support for provision of the most essential health and diagnostic medical equipment for infection prevention and control of Covid-19 Pandemic.

These timely provisions of the most needed requirements, supported in capacitating the government to act swiftly to control the Pandemic that resulted in making Pakistan one of the most effective countries to respond to the Pandemic's outbreak, it added.