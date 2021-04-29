UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NE Syria Running Out Of Covid-19 Testing Kits, IRC Warns

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:43 PM

NE Syria running out of Covid-19 testing kits, IRC warns

The Kurdish-ruled region of northeastern Syria will run out of Covid-19 testing equipment in a week, the International Rescue Committee warned Thursday

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Kurdish-ruled region of northeastern Syria will run out of Covid-19 testing equipment in a week, the International Rescue Committee warned Thursday.

The area has witnessed a surge in cases in recent weeks and the health crisis it faces will be made worse if testing stops, the aid organisation said in a statement.

"Testing capacity in the northeast has never been sufficient, and now it may be lost altogether," IRC's regional policy director Misty Buswell said.

The IRC said the semi-autonomous region's only Covid laboratory, located in the city of Qamishli, "could be forced to stop Covid testing in less than seven days due to a critical shortage" of kits.

"This would have a devastating impact on testing capacity, with health professionals no longer able to identify new cases, track trends, or gain an understanding of the true spread of the disease - just as cases are surging," it said.

IRC said the war-battered region's anti-Covid health infrastructure was "getting very close" to breaking point.

The number of detected cases in northeast Syria stands at only 15,769, but testing has been limited. The figure rose by 243 percent between March and April and close to half of tests were positive over the past week.

"Currently, 83 percent of patients who receive invasive ventilation in the region are not surviving and we fear that things will only get worse," Buswell said.

Northeast Syria has been allocated 100,000 vaccine doses from a batch that arrived in Damascus courtesy of Covax last week, but it has yet to receive them and there is no clear schedule for their delivery.

IRC said there was an urgent need for international support and funding for the Covid response effort in the region, access to which is difficult.

The region's main humanitarian lifeline, the Al-Yarubiyah border crossing with Iraq, has remained closed at the behest of Russia, a UN Security Council permanent member.

Related Topics

Shortage United Nations Syria Russia Iraq Damascus March April May Border From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Media to air EAD&#039;s new documentary: ..

59 seconds ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

12 minutes ago

UN Elsie Initiative Fund launches second programmi ..

16 minutes ago

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister to vi ..

26 minutes ago

PCB receives 3989 applications for club registrati ..

26 minutes ago

PM emphasizes upon enhancing foreign remittances

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.