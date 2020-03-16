Nearly 1,000 new virus cases in Spain in 24 hours

Spain has registered nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 8,744, the health ministry said on Monday

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Spain has registered nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 8,744, the health ministry said on Monday.

Over the same period, the number of deaths rose by nine to 297, the ministry's emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon said. The figure for new cases was lower than weekend numbers, with 2,000 infections detected between Saturday and Sunday.