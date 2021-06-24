Nearly 1.1 Billion Coronavirus Vaccine Shots Administered in China - Health Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

China has administered nearly 1.1 billion vaccine shots against COVID-19 as part of its mass immunization campaign, the country's National Health Commission informs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) China has administered nearly 1.1 billion vaccine shots against COVID-19 as part of its mass immunization campaign, the country's National Health Commission informs.

As of June 23, 1,095,902,000 coronavirus vaccine shots have been administered to residents of 31 Chinese regions, according to the commission's Thursday statement.

The health commission did not specify the number of people who have received one or both shots and did not provide any details on the types of vaccines used.

Chinese health officials have said that the country plans to inoculate 40 percent of its population by the start of July and 80 percent - by the end of this year.

Although China, a country with a population of 1.4 billion, has administered more than a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, concerns about emerging variants remain. New Chinese visas are only issued to those who have received a Chinese vaccine and all foreign arrivals are placed into a 14-day quarantine upon entry.

China started its vaccination campaign in December of last year, offering shots to medical and social workers first and then expanding the vaccination campaign to include all categories of people, including foreign nationals living in China.