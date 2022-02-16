UrduPoint.com

Nearly 1Bln People In India Received At Least 1 Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 11:58 AM

Nearly 1Bln People in India Received At Least 1 Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Ministry

More than 958.4 million people in India have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, data from the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) More than 958.4 million people in India have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, data from the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

According to the ministry, more than 762.3 million people have been fully vaccinated with more than 17.9 million receiving a booster dose.

The 2018 population census showed that India's population has reached over 1.3 billion people.

The vaccination campaign in India began in January 2021 for medical workers and at-risk groups and for all citizens over 18 in May of that year.

India remains the world's second worst-hit country in terms of confirmed cases behind the United States with over 42 million registered cases in total.

Related Topics

India World United States January May 2018 Family All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Online Payment of Traffic Challan through e-Pay Pu ..

Online Payment of Traffic Challan through e-Pay Punjab begins Across Punjab

11 minutes ago
 PM will arrive on one-day official visit in Lahore ..

PM will arrive on one-day official visit in Lahore today

18 minutes ago
 Russian Troops Cross Crimean Bridge on Way to Perm ..

Russian Troops Cross Crimean Bridge on Way to Permanent Deployment After Drills ..

1 minute ago
 One-horse open sleigh ride across frozen Turkish l ..

One-horse open sleigh ride across frozen Turkish lake

1 minute ago
 PPP destroyed national institutions, still believe ..

PPP destroyed national institutions, still believes in 'Marxism': Fawad

1 minute ago
 Pirozzi's journey from wedding singer to opera sta ..

Pirozzi's journey from wedding singer to opera star

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>