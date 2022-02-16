Nearly 1Bln People in India Received At Least 1 Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Ministry

More than 958.4 million people in India have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, data from the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) More than 958.4 million people in India have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, data from the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

According to the ministry, more than 762.3 million people have been fully vaccinated with more than 17.9 million receiving a booster dose.

The 2018 population census showed that India's population has reached over 1.3 billion people.

The vaccination campaign in India began in January 2021 for medical workers and at-risk groups and for all citizens over 18 in May of that year.

India remains the world's second worst-hit country in terms of confirmed cases behind the United States with over 42 million registered cases in total.