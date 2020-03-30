UrduPoint.com
Nearly 4 In 5 Pakistanis (78%) Say They Are Willing To Sacrifice Some Of Their Human Rights In Order To Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:52 PM

Nearly 4 in 5 Pakistanis (78%) say they are willing to sacrifice some of their human rights in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus

According to a Gallup International Snap Poll conducted in March 2020, nearly 4 in 5 (78%) Pakistanis say they are willing to sacrifice some of their human rights in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020) According to a Gallup International Snap Poll conducted in March 2020, nearly 4 in 5 (78%) Pakistanis say they are willing to sacrifice some of their human rights in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.


A nationally representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces was asked the following question, “How strongly do you agree or disagree with the following statement: “I am willing to sacrifice some of my human rights if it helps prevent the spread of the virus?” In response to this question, 78% Pakistanis said they would be willing to sacrifice some of their rights if it helps prevent the spread of the virus while 18% said they would not be willing to sacrifice any rights.

4% say do not know/do not wish to respond.

