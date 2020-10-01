Nearly 40% of breast cancer deaths are preventable with lifestyle changes, Says Omer Aftab

Pink Ribbon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Omer Aftab Thursday said latest researches showing that almost 40% of breast cancer deaths in the country could be avoided with lifestyle changes, even in women at high risk

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Pink Ribbon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Omer Aftab Thursday said latest researches showing that almost 40% of breast cancer deaths in the country could be avoided with lifestyle changes, even in women at high risk.

In his exclusive interview with a private news channel in accordance with 'Pinktober', he said Pakistan has the highest ratio of breast cancer in Asia and most women from the lower socio-economic group lack even basic awareness and do not like to speak about it publicly.

Omer Aftab said statistics shows that 1 out of 9 women is at risk of having breast cancer in Pakistan and 40,000 women die from breast cancer every year in Pakistan.

He said almost 90,000 cases are diagnosed each year in the country and over 10 million in Pakistan are at risk of Breast Cancer.

He said like every year, Pink Ribbon has started awareness campaign at various levels, by raising public awareness about the disease, highlighting the role of research into the causes of breast cancer and promoting the significance of early detection of breast cancer in terms of better treatment and survival.

He further lauded the efforts of present government for giving special focused to 'Breast Awareness' month added that first lady Samina Alvi was taking special interest in highlighting this issue in country and raising awareness among Pakistani females.

He said government had illuminated the building of Aiwan-e-Sadr with pink light in commemoration of breast cancer awareness in the month of October which is appreciable for increasing women knowledge about this deadly ailment.

He also lamented that the increase in the cases of breast cancer is also because most patients delayed getting help.

They consider it against society's norms to inform others about the disease, or delay seeking help due to psychological barrier's, he remarked.

Aftab explained that as compared to other types of cancer, breast cancer has over 90% chances of complete cure, but prevention is in early diagnosis. The way to diagnose breast cancer is by screening mammograms and breast self-examination.

He said the government, mass media and concerned health authorities should take steps towards paying attention to this deadly disease.

He said around 70 per cent of breast cancer patients come for treatment at stage III, therefore survival rate is very low in Pakistan. If detected at an early stage, the chance of surviving increases by up to 90 per cent.

He said that cancer-causing ingredients that are used in food should be banned in Pakistan and calls for establishment of National Cancer Registry and of National Cancer Prevention Programme.

Pink Ribbon has been arranging extensive activities in 30 days to raise voice for awareness and protection from grassroots level to policy makers.

Omer was of the view that such activities are carried out all year round but the month of October is special.

Omer pointed out that to mark October as 'PINKtober' the breast cancer awareness month, Pink Ribbon has launched a nationwide breast cancer awareness drive and also started fund raising for building Pakistan's first dedicated Breast Cancer hospital.