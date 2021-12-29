Nearly 800 Omicron Cases Detected in India, Most in Delhi - Health Ministry

A total of 781 Omicron COVID-19 cases have been detected in India so far, with nearly a third of them in the capital territory of Delhi, a press statement published by the Indian ministry of health said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) A total of 781 Omicron COVID-19 cases have been detected in India so far, with nearly a third of them in the capital territory of Delhi, a press statement published by the Indian ministry of health said.

The Omicron coronavirus variant was detected in 21 states and union territories, according to the statement.

Delhi with 238 cases is followed by Maharashtra's 167 cases and Gujarat with 73 cases.

The ministry added that to date, a total of 241 people have recovered after contracting the Omicron variant.

The country has 77,002 active COVID-19 cases, 9,000 of them recorded today. India has administered over 1.42 billion vaccine doses with 42% of the country's entire population fully inoculated.

On Tuesday, Delhi announced the introduction of a "yellow" level of restrictions to stem a rise in new COVID-19 cases.