Need stressed to create awareness on liver diseases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Hospital Islamabad on Monday observed World Hepatitis with the aim to promote maximum awareness about the liver diseases among the masses.

PAF Hospital in collaboration with Pakistan Society for Study of Liver Diseases and Pakistan academy of Family Physicians, arranged a symposium on liver diseases where Air Chief Marshal, Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was chief guest.

Addressing the symposium, the Air Chief lauded the efforts of Executive Director PAF Hospital Maj Gen (Retd) Safdar Abbas, and his team for arranging the event.

Highlighting the importance of creating awareness among the general public regarding this disease, he urged upon the management and Doctors of PAF Hospital to arrange such activities on regular basis.

During the session renowned speakers shed light on various Liver diseases and their cures.

Over 1000 people of all ages were also provided free of cost Hepatitis Screening facility in the state of the art hospital. Earlier in the day, Prof Muzaffar Latif provided literature about the causes of this disease and various preventive measures to fight this malaise.