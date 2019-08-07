Need stressed to promote breast-feeding trends

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Post-graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Sardar Alfareed Zafar has stressed the need at government level to promote breast-feeding trend in the government offices and other institutions.

In a message on the International Breastfeeding Day, being celebrated all-over the world, he said that breast-feeding corners should be established to facilitate working women. He said that mother's milk proves guarantee not only of health but also becomes shield against a number of diseases. He said that all vaccines given to the newly-born babies could not be alternative to mother's milk as apart from healthy activities it also enhances the love and relationship between mother and child.

Dr Alfareed Zafar said that the latest scientific research has also proven the teachings of islam regarding the mother's milk as, while implementing it, natural family planning is also observed. He said that only in Pakistan, 40 per cent kids are facing food shortage and mother's milk can add to this lacking as well.

Members board of Management Shehzad Aalm and Prof Agha Shabbir Ali also spoke on this occasion.

Principal PGMI/LGH stressed that we all should take part in creating awareness on this important topic and motivate women and families to feed their infants to a certain time span.

He said that breast-feeding helps the infants grow their brain, eyes, blood vessels and bones as per natural requirement while in mother's milk there is certain protein to control the infection as well which help the kids for viral infection and as well as other diseases including allergy.

Prof Dr Alfareed Zafar further said that it is high time to convince mothers to avoid packed dry milk or cow milk for their babies and breastfeed them for their better health.

Meanwhile, under the aegis of Pediatric Department of Lahore General Hospital, a workshop was also organised by Prof Agha Shabbir Ali regarding breast feeding awareness, which was arranged by the Pakistan Pediatric Association Punjab.

Principal PGMI/LGH Prof Dr Alfareed Zafar was the chief guest at the event, while Dr Faryad Husain facilitated the workshop held in reference to Breastfeeding Week awareness by the World Health Organisation. More than 50 doctors from Pediatric and Gynae Department of Lahore General Hospital participated in this workshop.

Prof Agha Shabbir Ali said that the department would continue the awareness campaign at peripheral areas of Lahore with the support of Pakistan Pediatric Association Punjab.