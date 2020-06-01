Need stressed to recognize home based workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Home based workers was need recognition engaged in sectors like garment, bangle-making, shoe-stitching, embroidery and carpet weaving etc.

Head of Sakafat Cultural Forum Momina Khayal on Monday urged to recognize home based women and children workers, paid very little in exchange of their quality work.

Pleading their case she said, "They don't get free medical and they don't even get enough earnings to seek medical help themselves." Momina said these women, involved in the manufacturing and production of weaving, sewing, football making, incense sticks making, carpet making, prawn shelling, basket making, embroidery, handicrafts, bangle making, dates cleaning and packing, produce quality stuff for branded multinational companies.

She said carpets, incense sticks and prawns produced by these home based workers were even exported and heavy profit was being generated but workers were not paid fair share .

Sakafat, she said would arrange a vibrant "Sakafat Mela" to promote the cultural diversity and products of home based workers, "Soon after COVID-19 situation returns to normalcy in the country."Momina Khayal said that Sakafat Mela would showcase a variety of products ranging from crafts, clothing, jewellery, home d�cor to traditional food.