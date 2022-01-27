Negative thinking leads to depression: psychologist

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 04:37 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Negative thinking leads to depression and depression has become a common disease in the country.

These views were expressed by renowned Psychologist Prof Dr Ali Zulqernain while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said complete healthy life was not possible without mental health, adding that according to an estimate, every third person in the country was suffering from depression while a mental stress caused fear, anger, sadness and anxiety.

The psychologist said that millions of people around the world had suffered emotional and mental crisis during the corona pandemic.

Dr Ali Zulqarnain said:" In the country, if someone suffers from mental illness, it isconcealed instead of treatment."

