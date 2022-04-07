Neighboring province aids Shanghai COVID-19 battle

Shanghai's neighboring province of Zhejiang had received 12,111 people who were close contacts and secondary close contacts of Shanghai COVID-19 cases as of noon Thursday, authorities in Zhejiang said

HANGZHOU, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Shanghai's neighboring province of Zhejiang had received 12,111 people who were close contacts and secondary close contacts of Shanghai COVID-19 cases as of noon Thursday, authorities in Zhejiang said.

According to the arrangement, Zhejiang will generally undertake the transfer and isolation work of 30,000 potentially infected people, said the Zhejiang provincial epidemic prevention and control office.

The work is being carried forward by the cities of Hangzhou, Ningbo, Taizhou, Shaoxing, Huzhou, and Jinhua.

The office noted that they would strengthen the humanistic care in isolation sites, focusing on life security, medical services, mental health counseling, and personalized services.

Shanghai reported 322 local confirmed cases and 19,660 asymptomatic carriers on Wednesday.