UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NEOC Confirms New Polio Case In District Bannu

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:07 PM

NEOC confirms new polio case in district Bannu

National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) Islamabad notified a polio case from Bannu District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raising the total number of polio cases so far for 2019 to 18 in Bannu, 36 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 47in the country, said a press release issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) Islamabad notified a polio case from Bannu District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raising the total number of polio cases so far for 2019 to 18 in Bannu, 36 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 47in the country, said a press release issued here on Friday.

National Institute of Health has isolated wild polio virus from stool sample of 10 months Girl of Sedgai, UC Takhti Khel, Tehsil Wazir, District Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Parents of the child were refusal and child did not even receive any doze of essential/routine immunization.

Coordinator, EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Capt. (R) Kamran Ahmed Afridi said it is sad that misconceptions of parents/caregivers are leading to paralysis of children who could be saved with vaccination.

He said there is no cure for polio once the child is paralyzed therefore, prevent this from happening by administering essential/routine immunization and anti-polio vaccines provided in health centers all over the province and during campaigns.

He reminded to parents that every child has a right to live a healthy and productive life therefore do not listen to propaganda and vaccinate your child repeatedly.

Number of polio cases is soaring in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to continuous propaganda and rumors spread against polio vaccination in recent months. Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has enhanced efforts to assure parents of vaccine safety and convince them for vaccinating their children to save them from paralysis and be a part of ultimate goal of polio eradication in the region.

Age appropriate vaccination maximizes the benefits of immunization if the parents follow the essential immunization schedule offered in all of their nearby health facilities against 10 vaccine preventable diseases including tuberculosis, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis and measles.

Related Topics

Islamabad Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Cure 2019 Afridi All From Government Sad

Recent Stories

LUMS Biomechanics Lab Earns Coveted Accreditation ..

10 minutes ago

80 snatched motorbikes, stolen gold stolen handed ..

26 seconds ago

US's NSF Director visits Mohammad Ali Jinnah Unive ..

29 seconds ago

England bowl out Ireland for 38 to complete dramat ..

31 seconds ago

Russia to Continue Helping With Conflict Settlemen ..

33 seconds ago

Japanese Coast Guard Warns Off Trespassing Chinese ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.