NEOC confirms new polio case in district Bannu

National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) Islamabad notified a polio case from Bannu District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raising the total number of polio cases so far for 2019 to 18 in Bannu, 36 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 47in the country, said a press release issued here on Friday

National Institute of Health has isolated wild polio virus from stool sample of 10 months Girl of Sedgai, UC Takhti Khel, Tehsil Wazir, District Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Parents of the child were refusal and child did not even receive any doze of essential/routine immunization.

Coordinator, EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Capt. (R) Kamran Ahmed Afridi said it is sad that misconceptions of parents/caregivers are leading to paralysis of children who could be saved with vaccination.

He said there is no cure for polio once the child is paralyzed therefore, prevent this from happening by administering essential/routine immunization and anti-polio vaccines provided in health centers all over the province and during campaigns.

He reminded to parents that every child has a right to live a healthy and productive life therefore do not listen to propaganda and vaccinate your child repeatedly.

Number of polio cases is soaring in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to continuous propaganda and rumors spread against polio vaccination in recent months. Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has enhanced efforts to assure parents of vaccine safety and convince them for vaccinating their children to save them from paralysis and be a part of ultimate goal of polio eradication in the region.

Age appropriate vaccination maximizes the benefits of immunization if the parents follow the essential immunization schedule offered in all of their nearby health facilities against 10 vaccine preventable diseases including tuberculosis, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis and measles.