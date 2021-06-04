UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nepal Reports First 'black Fungus' Death

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 02:52 PM

Nepal reports first 'black fungus' death

Nepal has reported its first death from mucormycosis or "black fungus", the highly deadly infection affecting thousands of coronavirus patients in neighbouring India

Kathmandu (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Nepal has reported its first death from mucormycosis or "black fungus", the highly deadly infection affecting thousands of coronavirus patients in neighbouring India.

Health ministry spokesman Krishna Prasad Poudel told AFP that there are now at least ten cases in Nepal, which like India has been hit by a huge Covid-19 surge.

The 65-year-old man who died was being treated at the intensive care unit at a hospital in western Nepal after being diagnosed with temporal lobe encephalitis.

"He died on 3 June 2021... after a nasal swab test showed fungal hyphae and a biopsy test of nose and lips showed mucor," said a statement by the Seti Provincial Hospital on Thursday.

The man had however tested negative for coronavirus, the hospital said.

Previously very rare, mucormycosis is highly aggressive and surgeons sometimes have to remove patients' eyes, nose and jaw to stop it reaching the brain. The death rate is over 50 percent.

Thousands in India have caught the fungus in recent weeks in a wave of infections blamed on excessive use of steroids to treat the country's millions of Covid patients.

Nepal began recording a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in early April that peaked in mid-May at more than 9,000 infections a day. The daily rises have declined slightly but the healthcare system remains under pressure.

Over 7,000 people have died since the pandemic began.

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has appealed to the international community to supply vaccines to help fight the pandemic.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Man Nepal April June From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Those who used to claim themselves as democratic a ..

7 minutes ago

Huawei launches a new range of “Super Device” ..

14 minutes ago

Corporate tax deal 'in sight' as G7 meets

4 minutes ago

In-person UN summit 'key to addressing climate con ..

23 minutes ago

Russia Records 8,947 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

23 minutes ago

Seismologists Report 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake in P ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.