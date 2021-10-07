Nepal to get Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from China

The Chinese government has agreed to grant 1 million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal, a senior Nepali official said Wednesday

KATHMANDU, Oct.7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) --:The Chinese government has agreed to grant 1 million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal, a senior Nepali official said Wednesday.

As part of its consistent support to Nepal, the Chinese government will provide 1 million Sinovac vaccines as grant.

Similarly, 300,000 vaccines will be dispatched for the Nepali Army under grant assistance, Nepal's State Minister for Health and Population Umesh Shrestha tweeted.

It will be the first time for Nepal to get the Sinovac vaccines, Samir Kumar Adhikari, joint spokesperson for Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population, told Xinhua.

The South Asian country has so far been administering vaccines developed by China's Sinopharm as well as those developed by other foreign companies.