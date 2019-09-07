UrduPoint.com
Nephrology Ward, Up-gradation Of Waste Center Inaugurated

Sat 07th September 2019

Head of Punjab Chief Minister Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema along with Parliamentary Secretary for Labor and Social Security Shakeel Shah has inaugurated Nephrology Ward and up-gradation of Waste Center at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, here on Saturday

Speaking on the occasion, Ajmal Cheema said that special measures were being made to overcome the pollution in Pakistan.

In this connection, the government was already launched "Clean & Green" program and up-gradation of waste center at DHQ hospital was also a part of this plan.

He also visited nephrology ward and said that government was spending huge amount to provide best medical facilities to the people.

Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital, Dr Khalid Mehmood Fakhar and Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Dr Zafar Ali Chudhary were also present on the occasion.

