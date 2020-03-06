Netherlands record first death in coronavirus outbreak

The Netherlands has recorded its first death in the novel coronavirus outbreak, Dutch health officials said Friday

"An 86-year-old man with COVID-19 who was admitted to the Ikazia hospital in Rotterdam hasdied. This is the first patient in the Netherlands to die of the coronavirus," the National Institute forPublic Health said in a statement, adding the source of his contamination was unknown.