Netherlands Record First Death In Coronavirus Outbreak

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:52 PM

Netherlands record first death in coronavirus outbreak

The Netherlands has recorded its first death in the novel coronavirus outbreak, Dutch health officials said Friday

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Netherlands has recorded its first death in the novel coronavirus outbreak, Dutch health officials said Friday.

"An 86-year-old man with COVID-19 who was admitted to the Ikazia hospital in Rotterdam hasdied. This is the first patient in the Netherlands to die of the coronavirus," the National Institute forPublic Health said in a statement, adding the source of his contamination was unknown.

