Netherlands Reports 13 Cases Of Omicron Variant

Mon 29th November 2021

The Dutch health authority said Sunday that it has found 13 cases of the new Omicron corona-virus variant among passengers on flights from South Africa

THE HAGUE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Dutch health authority said Sunday that it has found 13 cases of the new Omicron corona-virus variant among passengers on flights from South Africa.

The cases were identified among 61 passengers who tested positive for corona-virus, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said in a statement.

Initial results from genome sequencing showed the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) in 13 of the samples from the positive tests, said the RIVM.

On Friday, 624 passengers from South Africa were tested for corona-virus. Of them, 61 received a positive test result.

