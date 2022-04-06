UrduPoint.com

New Candidate Vaccines Against COVID-19 Variants Designed: Study

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 01:11 PM

New candidate vaccines against COVID-19 variants designed: study

Chinese scientists have described a new strategy for making vaccines against COVID-19 that could elicit effective neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron and Delta variants

BEIJING, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Chinese scientists have described a new strategy for making vaccines against COVID-19 that could elicit effective neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron and Delta variants.

Researchers led by Wei Wensheng from Peking University developed a platform to produce the next-generation vaccine design or circular RNA (circRNA) vaccines.

The spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been used as the Primary target of mRNA vaccines. But those vaccines with a linear RNA structure tend to miss the target in neutralizing emerging variants.

The circRNA vaccines with a closed ring structure are more stable than mRNA vaccines, thus inducing more potent humoral and cellular immune responses, according to the study recently published in the journal Cell.

They are shown to elicit a high proportion of neutralizing antibodies, and enable effective protection against SARS-CoV-2 in mice and rhesus macaques.

Furthermore, the vaccines can produce a kind of protective T cell response, which could effectively reduce the risks of potential vaccine-associated enhanced respiratory diseases, the researchers said.

The study showed that one vaccine of this kind targeting Omicron induced effective neutralizing antibodies against Omicron but not the Delta variant, while another vaccine targeting Delta protected against both Delta and Omicron or functioned as a booster after two doses of vaccination.

Therefore, the researchers suggested the circRNA-Delta vaccine can be developed into broad-spectrum candidate vaccines.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

Altercation between Fawad Chaudhary, journalists g ..

Altercation between Fawad Chaudhary, journalists goes viral on social media

10 minutes ago
 OSA arranged Farewell ceremony on the retirement o ..

OSA arranged Farewell ceremony on the retirement of Deputy Controller of Exam Mr ..

20 minutes ago
 HESCO T&G losses stands at 20.3 per cent

HESCO T&G losses stands at 20.3 per cent

36 seconds ago
 ECP accepts PTI losing candidate's writ petition

ECP accepts PTI losing candidate's writ petition

37 seconds ago
 realme 9 Pro+ Takes Massive Tech Leaps in its Pric ..

Realme 9 Pro+ Takes Massive Tech Leaps in its Price Segment

28 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 12,017 new COVID-19 infections, 3 ..

Malaysia reports 12,017 new COVID-19 infections, 33 more deaths

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.