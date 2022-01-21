New case of Dengue virus reported in Pb

One new confirmed case of Dengue virus has been reported on Friday in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :One new confirmed case of Dengue virus has been reported on Friday in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, total 24 cases of Dengue have been reported since January 01, 2022.

All suspected cases were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted whereas three confirmed cases were under treatment in different hospitals. During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad has conducted surveillance at 319, 334 indoor while 81,163 outdoor places across the province and killed larvae of the dengue mosquito from 5 places.