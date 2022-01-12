UrduPoint.com

New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Drop To Eight In China's Xi'an

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 05:23 PM

New confirmed COVID-19 cases drop to eight in China's Xi'an

Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported eight new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, local authorities said Wednesday

XI'AN, Jan. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported eight new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, local authorities said Wednesday.

This is the first time new cases had fallen into single digits since Dec.

18, 2021, indicating an upturn in the current epidemic situation, said Lyu Yongpeng, deputy director of the city's health commission.

The city had registered 2,025 local cases amid the latest resurgence. Of these, 540 had recovered by Tuesday.

The city kicked off a new round of mass testing in key areas at 9 a.m. Wednesday to further curb the spread of the virus. There are currently three high-risk areas and 37 middle-risk areas for COVID-19 in Xi'an.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

Dacoit arrested after encounter

Dacoit arrested after encounter

6 minutes ago
 Kanye West's Publicist Pushes Back Against Reports ..

Kanye West's Publicist Pushes Back Against Reports About Rapper's Plans to Visit ..

6 minutes ago
 DG Social Welfare for timely completion of shelter ..

DG Social Welfare for timely completion of shelter home at Nishtar hospital

6 minutes ago
 Registration fee waived for new universities in tr ..

Registration fee waived for new universities in tribal district: Kamran Bangash

6 minutes ago
 Group visa must before departing for pilgrimage to ..

Group visa must before departing for pilgrimage to Syria: Religious Ministry

11 minutes ago
 FIA launches crackdown against illegal currency sm ..

FIA launches crackdown against illegal currency smuggling

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.