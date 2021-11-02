New corona vaccination centre set up at LGH Gyne OPD

Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar Monday inaugurated a coronavirus vaccination counter for women at Gynecology outdoor department of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Post-graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar Monday inaugurated a coronavirus vaccination counter for women at Gynecology outdoor department of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH).� He said that in the light of the health vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, better medical facilities were being provided to patients and the government had allocated ample funds in that regard.

� He said around 300 women come to LGH every day for treatment at gynecology outdoors for which separate vaccination arrangements had been made now.

"The vaccination counters at General Hospital are open 24/7, while the special counter for women at Gyne OPD will remain open till 4:30pm," he added.�Dr Riaz Hafeez, Dr Asif Javed, Dr Samina Tawfeeq, Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr Shabnam, Nursing Superintendent Ruqqaiya Bano, Arifa Rehman and others were also present.