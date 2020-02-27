New coronavirus epidemic at 'decisive point': WHO chief

The new coronavirus epidemic is at a "decisive point" globally, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday, urging affected countries to "move swiftly" to contain the disease

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The new coronavirus epidemic is at a "decisive point" globally, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday, urging affected countries to "move swiftly" to contain the disease.

"We're at a decisive point," Tedros said, adding: "If you act aggressivelynow, you can contain this virus, you can prevent people getting sick, you cansave lives".