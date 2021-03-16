New Coronavirus Strain Discovered in French Brittany Region - Health Ministry

French Health Ministry on early Tuesday said that a fresh coronavirus strain has been detected in the Brittany region in the country's northwest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) French Health Ministry on early Tuesday said that a fresh coronavirus strain has been detected in the Brittany region in the country's northwest.

The ministry explained that the new variant was found in a cluster at the Lannion hospital center in the Cotes d'Armor department.

"The first analyzes of this new variant do not allow to conclude either an increased severity or transmissibility compared to the historical virus. In-depth investigations are underway to better understand this variant and its impact," the ministry said in a statement.

In particular, experiments will be in place to determine the reaction of the fresh strain on vaccination and antibodies from other infections, the statement read. Besides, it went on, the local authorities were ordered to step up virus-related measures, including the boosting of the vaccination, limiting people gatherings, and reiterating the importance of social distancing rules.

It also noted that the international authorities have been informed about the discovery of the new mutation.