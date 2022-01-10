(@ChaudhryMAli88)

XI'AN, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 15 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, local authorities said Monday.

The city has registered 2,004 local cases amid the latest resurgence.

Of them, 350 had recovered by Sunday.

The overall situation of the epidemic showed a dynamic decline as a result of the implementation of strict control measures, said Zhang Bo, deputy director of the city's health commission.