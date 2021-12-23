UrduPoint.com

New COVID-19 Cases In Los Angeles More Than Doubled In One Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:54 PM

New COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles more than doubled in one day

New COVID-19 cases have more than doubled from 3,052 to 6,509 in the past 24 hours in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the U.S. state of California and the country, local public health authorities said Wednesday

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) --:New COVID-19 cases have more than doubled from 3,052 to 6,509 in the past 24 hours in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the U.S. state of California and the country, local public health authorities said Wednesday.

"This steep increase, one of the steepest rises we have ever seen over the course of the pandemic, reflects the increased circulation of Omicron and the associated rapid acceleration of transmission associated with this variant," said the Los Angeles County Public Health Department in a news release.

Officials reported 162 additional Omicron cases on Wednesday while only confirming four additional cases of the Omicron variant the previous day.

There are 748 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized in the county, home to over 10 million residents. Wednesday's positivity rate perched at 4.5 percent, rising from 1.9 percent a week ago, according to the department.8

Related Topics

Los Angeles From Million

Recent Stories

School games vital for promoting sports in Pakista ..

School games vital for promoting sports in Pakistan, says Marriyyah Samin

1 minute ago
 Danish authorities bust illegal mink farm

Danish authorities bust illegal mink farm

1 minute ago
 10 commercial units booked for causing smog

10 commercial units booked for causing smog

1 minute ago
 ANF seized 1.220 kg heroin, arrested drugs pusher

ANF seized 1.220 kg heroin, arrested drugs pusher

1 minute ago
 Putin Says All Russian Requests for Navalny Poison ..

Putin Says All Russian Requests for Navalny Poisoning Evidence Were Met With Sil ..

1 minute ago
 Qatar to hold Deaf ICC T-20 Champions Trophy2022, ..

Qatar to hold Deaf ICC T-20 Champions Trophy2022, says CEO, DICC Zahir ud Din Ba ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.