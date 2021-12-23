New COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles more than doubled in one day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New COVID-19 cases have more than doubled from 3,052 to 6,509 in the past 24 hours in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the U.S. state of California and the country, local public health authorities said Wednesday

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) --:New COVID-19 cases have more than doubled from 3,052 to 6,509 in the past 24 hours in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the U.S. state of California and the country, local public health authorities said Wednesday.

"This steep increase, one of the steepest rises we have ever seen over the course of the pandemic, reflects the increased circulation of Omicron and the associated rapid acceleration of transmission associated with this variant," said the Los Angeles County Public Health Department in a news release.

Officials reported 162 additional Omicron cases on Wednesday while only confirming four additional cases of the Omicron variant the previous day.

There are 748 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized in the county, home to over 10 million residents. Wednesday's positivity rate perched at 4.5 percent, rising from 1.9 percent a week ago, according to the department.8