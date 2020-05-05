UrduPoint.com
New COVID-19 Cases In Russia Up Over 10,000 In 24 Hrs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:01 PM

Russia has confirmed 10,102 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 155,370, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday

The death toll from the pandemic increased by 95 to 1,451, while 19,865 people have recovered, including 1,770 over the last 24 hours, the statement said.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, confirmed 5,714 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 80,115.

Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Tuesday that 222,510 people were under medical observation as of Monday.

More than 4.4 million lab tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country so far, it added.

