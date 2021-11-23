UrduPoint.com

New COVID-19 Wave In Europe Caused By Those Unwilling To Get Vaccinated - Belgian Expert

The new spike in COVID-19 cases in Europe is caused mainly by those unwilling to get vaccinated, as well as the higher contagiousness of the Delta variant and the gradual reduction of vaccine protection, Professor Jean-Luc Gala, a professor of immunology at Belgium's UCLouvain university, told Sputnik

"Vaccines work very well; if it were not the case, the whole of Europe would have been strictly re-confined by now. The problem remains mainly (with) the population which steadfastly refuses to be vaccinated for different reasons. Among the people that have to be hospitalized, often in intensive care wards, some 90% are unvaccinated," Gala said.

At the same time, the expert acknowledged infections among the vaccinated, as the vaccine is not 100% effective and some people have a weaker immune response.

"There is also the issue of time: after 6 months and more, the efficiency of the defense obtained through vaccination gets lower and a third 'booster' jab is essential, at least for the people more at risk, the 'target groups.

' That is why all European countries are now actively vaccinating their seniors, 65 and over with a third dose," Gala explained.

The immunologist went on to say that despite many European countries having a vaccination rate of 75%, it is not enough to handle the contagious Delta variant, which can cause an increase in hospitalizations.

"We could reach a situation, like the flu, where vaccination must be done every year... Should everybody be vaccinated? The debate is still open," the expert concluded.

The European Union has been roiled by violent protests as some countries, including Austria and the Netherlands, reimposed coronavirus restrictions, with Vienna announcing mandatory vaccination starting February.

