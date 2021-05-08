New Delhi Can Complete Vaccination in 3 Months If Gets 'Adequate' Doses - Chief Minister

India's capital can complete COVID-19 immunization within 3 months if the monthly supply of shots rises to 8.5 million, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) India's capital can complete COVID-19 immunization within 3 months if the monthly supply of shots rises to 8.5 million, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

"If we get adequate vaccine doses, we can complete vaccination within 3 months. There're 1.5 crore people [15 million] above 18 years of age in Delhi so we need 3 crore doses [30 million]. Out of this, Delhi Govt has got only 40 lakh [4 million] doses so far," he said as quoted by the Times of India on Twitter.

According to Kejriwal, if the Delhi government is given from 8 million to 8.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per month, the city will be able to complete the vaccination rollout in three months.

Currently, Delhi stands at vaccinating 100,000 people per day.

"I request Central government to ensure adequate availability of vaccines to Delhi," the chief minister added.

Kejriwal also expressed his concern about children's health, as they can not be vaccinated at the moment, and appealed to experts and the central government to bring vaccines for children as soon as possible. He also reassured the public that the vaccination rollout is going in full swing.

The Times of India also reported that Kejriwal mentioned that the oxygen situation in Delhi was improving.

India is currently second in the world in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, the country reported 4,187 new coronavirus-related deaths, marking the worst daily increase since the start of the outbreak.