UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Delhi Can Complete Vaccination In 3 Months If Gets 'Adequate' Doses - Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 20 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 02:24 PM

New Delhi Can Complete Vaccination in 3 Months If Gets 'Adequate' Doses - Chief Minister

India's capital can complete COVID-19 immunization within 3 months if the monthly supply of shots rises to 8.5 million, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) India's capital can complete COVID-19 immunization within 3 months if the monthly supply of shots rises to 8.5 million, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

"If we get adequate vaccine doses, we can complete vaccination within 3 months. There're 1.5 crore people [15 million] above 18 years of age in Delhi so we need 3 crore doses [30 million]. Out of this, Delhi Govt has got only 40 lakh [4 million] doses so far," he said as quoted by the Times of India on Twitter.

According to Kejriwal, if the Delhi government is given from 8 million to 8.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per month, the city will be able to complete the vaccination rollout in three months.

Currently, Delhi stands at vaccinating 100,000 people per day.

"I request Central government to ensure adequate availability of vaccines to Delhi," the chief minister added.

Kejriwal also expressed his concern about children's health, as they can not be vaccinated at the moment, and appealed to experts and the central government to bring vaccines for children as soon as possible. He also reassured the public that the vaccination rollout is going in full swing.

The Times of India also reported that Kejriwal mentioned that the oxygen situation in Delhi was improving.

India is currently second in the world in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, the country reported 4,187 new coronavirus-related deaths, marking the worst daily increase since the start of the outbreak.

Related Topics

India Delhi Chief Minister World Twitter From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.